Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Aug 5th, 2019

Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0

Nagpur: A lively crowd, melodious tunes, great company and laughter, Open Mic Sunday was an evening filled with great tunes by Nagpur’s young talents. Organised by UrCoffee Talks, the event which was held at Spirited Square where city crowd celebrated Friendship Day evening with mesmerizing poetry, music, stories & comedy on August 4th 2019.
Open mic concept allows artists mostly amateurs to present their talent in front of others.

Talent can be in any form. Main motive is engaging people from various walks of life and age groups and make them socially active.

City talent came up with poetry by Prashant Prabhat, Shubham Bade, Aditya, AbhijeetGhule, and a pair of duo by Saurabh-Joash&Tejal – Gaurav. Life stories were recited by Mr. Gursant Singh. Event also included musical treat by Harshal Joshi, Ritesh Tenelwar and a beat boxer Pranay Dasarwar who made the audience to tap their feat. Evening was also marked by 2 stand up acts.

Organizers includes a team of Kalyani Joshi, Ketan Kulkarni & Tushar Namjoshi. Super excited audience is the key to a successful event believes the team. The main USP for the team is no age & language barrier. Team aims to conduct one open mic Sunday every month. Kalyani Joshi who herself is a well-known orator of city anchored the whole event.

Happening Nagpur
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Nagpur Crime News
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Woman molested, hubby thrashed at a bar on Amravati Road, cops hunt 3 goons
Woman molested, hubby thrashed at a bar on Amravati Road, cops hunt 3 goons
Maharashtra News
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 25 गोवंश जनावरांना जीवनदान, तीन आरोपी अटकेत,
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 25 गोवंश जनावरांना जीवनदान, तीन आरोपी अटकेत,
Hindi News
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
Trending News
Article 370 Revoked, J&K no More a State; Modi Govt’s Bold Attempt to Resolve Kashmir Issue
Article 370 Revoked, J&K no More a State; Modi Govt’s Bold Attempt to Resolve Kashmir Issue
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Featured News
Celebrations erupt in city over scrapping of Article 370
Celebrations erupt in city over scrapping of Article 370
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Trending In Nagpur
PIET organizes Lakshya on a high note of Enthusiasm
PIET organizes Lakshya on a high note of Enthusiasm
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
CM Fadvanis to receive 2 lakh Rakhis from city
CM Fadvanis to receive 2 lakh Rakhis from city
डेंगू के रोकथाम के लिए मनपा के पास उपाययोजना नहीं
डेंगू के रोकथाम के लिए मनपा के पास उपाययोजना नहीं
‘Anand Utsav’ by VHP, Bajrang Dal over scrapping of Article 370
‘Anand Utsav’ by VHP, Bajrang Dal over scrapping of Article 370
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145