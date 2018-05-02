Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0

Nagpur: A lively crowd, melodious tunes, great company and laughter, Open Mic Sunday was an evening filled with great tunes by Nagpur’s young talents. Organised by UrCoffee Talks, the event which was held at Spirited Square where city crowd celebrated Friendship Day evening with mesmerizing poetry, music, stories & comedy on August 4th 2019.

Open mic concept allows artists mostly amateurs to present their talent in front of others.

Talent can be in any form. Main motive is engaging people from various walks of life and age groups and make them socially active.

City talent came up with poetry by Prashant Prabhat, Shubham Bade, Aditya, AbhijeetGhule, and a pair of duo by Saurabh-Joash&Tejal – Gaurav. Life stories were recited by Mr. Gursant Singh. Event also included musical treat by Harshal Joshi, Ritesh Tenelwar and a beat boxer Pranay Dasarwar who made the audience to tap their feat. Evening was also marked by 2 stand up acts.

Organizers includes a team of Kalyani Joshi, Ketan Kulkarni & Tushar Namjoshi. Super excited audience is the key to a successful event believes the team. The main USP for the team is no age & language barrier. Team aims to conduct one open mic Sunday every month. Kalyani Joshi who herself is a well-known orator of city anchored the whole event.