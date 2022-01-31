Live Telecast of Union Budget on Tuesday, 1st February, 2022 at VIA

Keeping with the traditions, Vidarbha Industries Association has made arrangements for Live Telecast of the Union Budget to be presented by Hon’ble Finance Minister, Government of India, Ms Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 1st February, 2022.

Live Telecast arrangement has been done at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur from 10.30 am.

VIA members and industrialists of the region are cordially invited to attend the Live Telecast. Immediately post budget reactions will be given by renowned industrialists after Union Budget viz Hakimuddin Ali, Dalmia Bharat Cement on “Infrastructure”; Anand Sancheti, SMS Limited on “Budget Overview”; Ish Mohan Garg, Imerys India & Calderys, South West Asia on “Impact on Industry”; Vaibhav Kashikar, Ankur Seeds Pvt Ltd on “Agro”; Vishal Agrawal, RC Plasto Tanks & Pipes on “Packaging”; Tie Mayur Zanwar, TruScholar on “Starts-Up & IT”; Dr Tejinder Singh Rawal, TS Rawal & Co on “Economies”; CA Rajesh Loya, Loya Bagri & Co on “Income Tax.”

Members of the association are requested to kindly confirm their participation by email : viangpindia@gmail.com or contact VIA Office : 0712-2561211, says a press note issued by Gaurav Sarda, Hon. Secretary – VIA.