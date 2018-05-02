Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort, Full Speech Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort. Ahead of his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes citizens on India’s 73rd Independence Day

‘Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!,’ Modi tweeted.

PM Modi begins his speech with extending greetings for the festival of Raksha Bandhan and also expressed his concern for the people in flood-affected areas of the country. >> I congratulate all my brothers and sisters a very happy Rakshabandhan. May this festival of love fulfills all our aspirations >> Today, when we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country. We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by the floods >> As we celebrate Independence day today, I bow down to all brave freedom fighters who laid their lives for our freedom >> The new govt has not completed even 10 weeks, but in this short span of time in every sector we have taken important steps. These include decisions on Article 370, the end of Triple Talaq, steps for the welfare of farmers and traders. >> Article 370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Patel

We neither nurse problems nor keep them pending: PM on Art 370:

Referring to decision of scrapping Article 370, PM Modi said that his government neither nurse problems nor keep them pending.

He said, “Why did those who are supporting Article 370 make it a permanent provision for J and K and kept it a temporary measure.”

“Different governments made efforts in 70 years to deal with Kashmir, but it did not bear results. A new approach was needed,” Modi added.

If we can ban Sati, why not triple talaq: PM:

Talking about instant triple talaq, the PM said that scrapping of triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life.

>> If we can take steps against ‘Sati’ custom, female foeticide and dowry, then why not against instant triple talaq

>> Scrapping of triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life. The decision should not be seen through political prism

>> In the last five years, we tried to improve ease of living. We will work harder in the next five years

>> Peoples trust in us have given us new strength. The 2019 mandate shows that hopelessness has given way to hope among masses

>> If 2014-19 was an era to fulfil people’s needs, the time since 2019 is about meeting aspirations and dreams

PM announces ‘Jal Jivan’ mission:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces ‘Jal Jivan’ mission to make drinking water available to all households, says the government will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore for it.

Constitution is reality now: PM:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that One Nation, One Constitution spirit has become a reality and India is proud of that.

>> Discussions should now be held on one nation one election, it is imperative to make the country great

>> One Nation, One Constitution spirit has become a reality and India is proud of it

>> Time has come to take on key challenges head on

>> Politics comes and goes but steps in the interest of the nation are paramount

>> GST brought to life the dream of One Nation, One Tax. India has also achieved One Nation, One Grid in the energy sector.Arrangements have been made for One Nation, One Mobility Card.Today, India is talking about One Nation, One Election

Modi expresses concern over ‘population explosion’:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over “population explosion” in the country saying it causes new challenges for the coming generations, and asserted that the central and state governments should launch measures to deal with the issue.

Modi said the issue of ever-rising population is a matter of concern and said that a small section of society, which keeps their families small, deserves respect. What they are doing is an act of patriotism, he said.

This is the first time Modi has raised the issue, even though a section of the BJP has been vocal about the matter.

If population is educated and healthy, the country too will be educated and healthy, he said.

India to have a Chief of Defence Staff: PM:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces creation of Chief of Defence Staff to ensure coordination and provide effective leadership to three services.

“Our forces are India’s pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective,” the PM said in his Independence Day address.

People want Vande Bharat Express: Modi:

People of India are no longer happy with merely the proposal for a new railway station, they want to know when the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will come to their area, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in I-Day speech speaking of the changing aspirations of the people.

Modi said that the government has decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure development.

“People’s thinking has changed. Earlier, people were happy with merely a plan to set up a railway station. Now people ask- when will Vande Bharat Express come to my area. People do not want only good railway stations or bus stations, they ask when is a good airport coming,” he said.

Currently only one Vande Bahrat Express is operational between Delhi and Varanasi, while another between Delhi and Katra is in the pipeline.

Visit 15 domestic tourist destinations by 2022: PM:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022, saying there is a “huge” scope to improve India’s tourism sector.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day, he said India has much to offer and if domestic tourism increases, international footfalls too will increase.

“I know people travel abroad for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom,” the PM said.

He said people should visit Indian destinations even if there were no hotels or infrastructure there, as their visits would boost tourism in these areas and automatically lead to better facilities.

He also said that earlier people aspired to have a good mobile phone, but now they want more data and better speed.

“There is a huge scope to improve our tourism sector,” he said.

He said the time has come to boost exports and each district of India has much to offer.

“Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect,” he said.

He said the world is eager to explore trade with India and the government was working to keep prices under check and increase development.

“The fundamentals of our economy are strong,” he said.