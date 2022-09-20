Little Jewels kindergarten organizes mock Fruit & Vegetable Market

Advertisement

Nagpur: Little Jewels, a feeder kindergarten of Jain International School organized a Mock Fruit & Vegetable Market at the school premises for the students of Pre-Nursery & Nursery. The aim was to offer an educational experience closely related to real life.

The students were attentive as the teachers informed the students about the special features of all the vegetables and fruits available in the market. They also learnt about weighing scale and its usage. The students enjoyed this pretend play enacting as green grocers and buyers.





The Head Mistress, Mrs. Pooja Gandhi, appreciated the efforts of the incharges, Ms. Yamini Ghagre & Ms. Seema Agrawal and all the class teachers of Pre-Nursery & Nursery.

