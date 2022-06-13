Litmus test for MVA for June 20, Legislative Council Polls

Advertisement

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress faces an uphill task and will undergo a litmus test during the forthcoming polls for 10 seats of State Legislative Council. After embarrassing defeat of Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar, the blame gave has begun within the alliance. Pawar could not muster sufficient votes and as usual the independents are being blamed for the loss of face.

Sena MP and spokesman Sanjay Raut has opened the blame game and while identifying the independents for not voting to its candidate and has invited wreath from the constituents from within.Some time being vocal is detrimental to the political situation and counter productive. But Raut has has own style and does not take advice from anyone and there is not one in the party who can stop his utterances.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has disliked the blame game launched by Raut and he is the only leader who can restrict Raut from making unnecessary comments which may further harm the unity within and antagonise the independents since MVA has to again depend on them for votes for June 20 election.

With the emergence of former Chief Miniser Devendra Fadanvis as a much stronger leader, he has certainly gain much political weight in the process and Rajya Sabha polls are not joke but a strategy worked out by him and his team has led to their victory.He is against the chief strategist for Council Polls.

MVA should not take it lightly and if wants to rule further, must ensure victory for MVA candidates.

Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist

