Derogatory Posts On Social Media: Young woman from Kamptee, youth from neighbouring district arrested

Nagpur: A day after tension gripped Kamptee after several members of minority community gathered outside New Kamptee Police Station, demanding action against a man and woman over their alleged derogatory posts on social media, cops have arrested Juni Oli based woman and man from neighbouring district on Monday.

Notably, the woman had posted a message allegedly defaming a religion on a WhatsApp group. The man had posted a message in support of her on another social media platform.

This was followed by, several members of minority community gathered outside the New Kamptee police station and demanded strict action against the duo.

Senior police officials rushed to the town and later pacified the angry mob. A Quick Response Team and riot control police were also deployed in the town to maintain law and order.

