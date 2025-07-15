Advertisement



Cricket has been a sport that has evolved over the years. The game has seen massive changes in recent years. From a Cricket Analysis point of view we have seen the globalisation of the game. As per Cricket Analysis fans nowadays come and engage in numbers to follow their favourite cricketers on social media and witness them playing for the country or different T20 leagues in the world.

As per our Cricket Analysis, the game has become globally famous with the inclusion of social media. The fans follow the day-to-day updates of their favourite cricketers, and as per the Cricket Analysis, some of the cricketers are the most followed people on social media. The Cricket Analysis says that the sudden increase and growth of social media have also led to the cricketers’ high fan following in the world. In this article, we dive into the most famous cricketer in the world.

Ranking Factors

The ranking has been done on some specific and universal factors so that all the most famous cricketers in the world are ranked on a fair basis. Here is the list of the factors that will help to get the answer to who is the most famous cricketer in the world?

Fan Following: The fan following is the major factor in determining the popularity of the most famous cricketer in the world . This factor helps us to analyse a player’s influence and impact in the game of cricket and off the field as well through various social media platforms, primarily Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), where millions of fans engage with their content.

5. Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is one of the finest all-rounders of this generation. England’s red ball captain has been a match-winner across formats for the side. Despite retiring from the white ball format of the game, he continues to win matches for the side in the traditional format. Stokes’s crucial knock during the final of the ICC World Cup 2019 against New Zealand helped England to win the World Cup, which is one of his best performances in his cricketing journey. He also has a global fan following that makes him one of the most famous cricketers in the world.

4. Steve Smith

Steve Smith remains one of the finest batters of this era, despite starting his initial career as a leg-spinner and a lower-order batter, who would have thought that he would turn out to be the best test batter of this generation. He is part of the modern-day ‘FAB 4’, which consists of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root. Smith continues to play test cricket after his recent retirement from the ODI format after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He has been one of the most famous cricketers in Australia, as the brand Value of the player tells the whole story of his success. He holds a special place in the red ball format of the game.

3. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been the best fast bowler across formats of this generation. He has risen as one of the best Test bowlers and has been exceptional. The pacer won the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year title after taking 71 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 14.92, leading the ICC rankings. The Baroda-based bowler’s performance under pressure makes him different from other bowlers. His primary strength has always been accuracy and yorkers. Bumrah’s evolution into a bowler who can swing the new ball and reverse it at high pace makes him a complete fast-bowling package. This is the reason he has been one of the most famous cricketers in the world.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been one of the finest openers for India across formats. Rohit Sharma led India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title after 12 years. He has a combination of lazy elegance and power that differentiates him from other batsmen.

The 38-year-old batter’s performance in ICC games, dominance of IPL for Mumbai Indians, has made him one of the fiercest openers in world cricket. He also has a brilliant record as a leader. He has a global fan base and has followers on Instagram with 24.2M on Twitter.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been the face of Indian cricket and world cricket as well. The former Indian has been the greatest 50-over batter of all time. He is the ‘modern master’ of cricket, adds a brand value to his name, and has established himself as one of the most followed athletes in the world. He finally won the IPL trophy as well this season in IPL 2025. Virat Kohli also played the most important role in the victory, as he was the highest run scorer for RCB. This is the reason he remains the most famous cricketer in the world.