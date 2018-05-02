Liquor vends blast all norms to book max sales , Excise Deptt on toes

Nagpur: With the new practice of liquor selling in the district, costumers are thronging wine shops this has resulted in not only of mockery of social distancing norms but promoting malpractice of the some antisocial elements to earn extra moolah owing to excessive demand.

On Saturday, Excise Department was filled with complaints of malpractice conducted by some wine shop owners. The shopkeepers were reportedly found selling liquor without permit, providing numbers of bottles to single consumer, etc. and hence violating norms set by the State Excise Department.

In a video in possession of Nagpur Today, a shoulder can be seen arguing with a customer to show permit before he could get liquor. However, same shopkeepers opens shutter and sell liquor to a car owner sans permit.

While such reports of malpractice were seen flourishing all across the city, the State Excise Department has buckle up to curb any sort of irregularities under given circumstances.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Pramod Sonone, Excise Superintendent assured strict action against offenders.

“We’ve received the complaints regarding malpractice conducted by some antisocial elements. If found guilty, stern actions will be taken against offenders violating excise norms,” said the Superintendent.

— Shubham Nagdeve