    Published On : Sat, May 16th, 2020

    Corona breaches Nagpur cops’ shield, 3 cops deployed at Mominpura test positive

    Nagpur: Being the frontline force, the threat of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) has always been loomed large on the police personnel imposing the lockdown in the Orange city.

    However, the unfortunate hits Nagpur Police on Saturday evening. Three police personnel one each from Control Room, Police Head Quarters and SRPF Jawan reportedly tested positive on virus borne disease. All the three of them were guarding city’s Mominpura hot-spot.

    In order to stop police personnel and their families from falling prey to the contagious virus, Commissioner of Police, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay had already initiated medical checkups for all police personnel starting with those manning the checkposts.

    This has raised more concerns, for their kin, as the police personnel have to return to their homes after duty.


