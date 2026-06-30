Liquor party turns bloody in Nagpur: Youth stabbed in stomach; two held

Advertisement

Nagpur: A late-night liquor party in Nagpur’s crime-prone Sanjay Nagar area of Pandhrabodi under the Ambazari Police Station limits ended in a violent stabbing spree, leaving two youths seriously injured. Police have booked three persons, including the main accused, on charges of attempt to murder, arrested two accomplices and launched a manhunt for the prime suspect.

According to police, the incident occurred during a drinking session at a house in Sanjay Nagar, where Sameer alias Ganesh Masram (23) was consuming liquor with a group of friends. An argument reportedly broke out between Sameer and Rahul Ladekar (29) over serving more alcohol.

Gold Rate June 30,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 40,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,21,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

What began as a minor verbal altercation quickly escalated into a brutal assault when Rahul allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Sameer in the abdomen, leaving him critically injured.

As panic gripped the gathering, Sameer’s friend Shubham Kanojia, who rushed to intervene, was also allegedly attacked with the knife and sustained injuries while attempting to stop the assault.

Advertisement

Following the attack, the accused fled the spot, leaving the victims bleeding. Both injured youths were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police said the incident has once again drawn attention to Sanjay Nagar in Pandhrabodi, an area that has witnessed several serious crimes, including murders, stabbing incidents and gang-related violence in the past.

On receiving information, Ambazari Police reached the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation and registered a case against Rahul Ladekar, Prashik Bhovte and Sandesh alias Monya Masurkar under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder.

Police have arrested Prashik Bhovte and Sandesh alias Monya Masurkar, while the main accused, Rahul Ladekar, remains absconding. A search has been launched to trace and apprehend him.

Investigators also revealed that Rahul has a criminal history, with previous cases registered against him at Gittikhadan Police Station.

Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused in the violent attack.

Advertisement

फुटाला तालाब के पास भुट्टे को लेकर विवाद, युवक की चाकू मारकर... संत निवृत्तिनाथ पालखी का पंढरपुर प्रस्थान टीईटी पेपर लीक पर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन गैस टैंकर की टक्कर, एक की मौत आरडी फार्म हाउस कार्रवाई पर फिलहाल रोक नागपुर में कार बेचने के नाम पर 1.90 लाख की ठगी

×