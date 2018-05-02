    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 25th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Lioness Sheena tests positive for Covid

    A lioness at a zoo in Sri Lanka has been tested positive for the coronavirus, days after a lion at the same facility contracted the virus, according to a media report on Friday.

    The Lioness named Sheena’ was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, raising the number of COVID-19 infected animals in the zoo to two, the Dehiwala Zoological Gardens Department said on Wednesday PCR tests were carried out on the 12-year old Lioness after an 11-year-old male lion named Thor’ tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Both of them are now under medical care, Daily News reported.

    The virus-infected Lioness was isolated immediately along with few other animals, considering the safety of other animals.

