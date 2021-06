At least 90% of COVID-19 cases in India being driven by B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, says the government. “As of today, there are 48 cases of Delta Plus across the country,” Dr SK Singh, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director, says.

“8 states are important where we have found more than 50% of the variant of concern (Delta variant). These are Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana & West Bengal.”