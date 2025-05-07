Linear Accelerator at GMC Nagpur Gets Court Push for Fast Approval

Advertisement



Nagpur: In view of the chaotic services and lack of facilities at the Government Medical College (GMC) and Mayo Hospital, the High Court took suo motu cognizance of the situation. The installation of a linear accelerator at the medical college has been pending for a long time. During the hearing on Wednesday, Additional Government Pleader Thakre submitted a letter dated May 6, 2025, before the court. Based on this, the government assured that regardless of the cost, administrative approval for the allocation of the linear accelerator to the medical college and hospital will be granted within three weeks.

Court orders fast-tracked procurement

Following the government’s assurance, the High Court ordered the immediate initiation of the purchase process for the linear accelerator. The court directed that the entire process must be completed within four weeks so that the equipment can be procured and installed as soon as administrative clearance is received. Noting that a significant delay has already occurred in this matter, the court also instructed that all necessary licenses should be obtained in advance. Furthermore, the court ordered that applications for these licenses must be submitted within one week under any circumstances.

Questions raised over high AMC cost

In an earlier hearing, the court was informed that the annual maintenance contract (AMC) for the linear accelerator would begin after the five-year warranty period ends. Expressing concern, the court stated that ₹1 crore per year as AMC is excessively high and needs to be reduced and justified. The court directed the concerned department to provide revised instructions and submit the same before the court.

Aurangabad has operational machines, Nagpur still stalled

Court-appointed amicus advocate Anup Gilda informed the court that the bunker designated for the linear accelerator is nearly ready. Meanwhile, Aurangabad’s GMC Cancer Hospital already has two functioning linear accelerators. However, Nagpur’s project remained stalled due to a lack of approval for ₹25 crore, and the cost has now escalated to ₹48 crore.

