“Lighting up joy: Happy Feet Kindergarten’s Diwali Carnival 2023”

Happy Feet Kindergarten hosted a vibrant Diwali Carnival, uniting kids and parents in a celebration filled with creativity and joy. Participants immersed themselves in various activities, including Diya decoration, lantern making, crafting heartfelt greetings, intricate Rangoli designs, engaging games, lively dance sessions, and even bouncing excitement on jumpers.

Happy Feet Kindergarten went above and beyond in weaving the Diwali theme into every aspect of the carnival. From the entrance to the games and activities, the cultural essence of Diwali was seamlessly integrated. The use of stick puppets to narrate the significance and stories behind Diwali added an educational and entertaining dimension, making the celebration not only festive but also culturally enriching for the kids and their parents.

The event was a lively blend of tradition and fun, fostering a sense of togetherness and festive spirit among the Happy Feet community.

For more information about Happy Feet Kindergarten and our commitment to early childhood education, please contact us at [9890198905].

