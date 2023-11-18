Government Dental College Nagpur achieves distinction with Grade A+ Accreditation from NAAC

Nagpur: In a remarkable accomplishment, Government Dental College Nagpur has been conferred with the prestigious Grade A+ accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

This recognition underscores the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, infrastructure, and overall quality of education. The accreditation comes as a testament to the relentless efforts and dedication of the faculty, staff, and students at Government Dental College (GDC) Nagpur.

Achieving the highest grade from NAAC reflects the institution’s adherence to stringent quality standards, making it a benchmark for dental education in the region.

The Grade A+ accreditation is a significant milestone for Government Dental College Nagpur, reinforcing its position as a leading institution in dental education. The recognition from NAAC acknowledges the college’s comprehensive approach to fostering academic growth, research, and community engagement.

This achievement not only boosts the morale of the college community but also enhances the credibility and trust associated with Government Dental College Nagpur. It is expected to attract aspiring dental professionals and contribute to the overall development of the dental education landscape in Nagpur.

