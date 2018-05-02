Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Apr 4th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Lifting of lockdown depends on people: Maha CM

    Mumbai/Nagpur:Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that lifting of lockdown in the state after April 14 will be dependent upon the compliance by people to the government directives.

    He also said that no permission will be granted to any religious or sporting events in the state till further notice to avoid mingling of people amid coronavirus outbreak.

    The CM also warned of strict action against those who spread communally divisive messages on social media.

    Happening Nagpur
    Watch: Nagpur Psychiatrist Dr. Sudhir Bhave on coping with the Corona times
    Watch: Nagpur Psychiatrist Dr. Sudhir Bhave on coping with the Corona times
    Sri Poddareshwar Ram Mandir remain silent on Ram Navami amid lockdown
    Sri Poddareshwar Ram Mandir remain silent on Ram Navami amid lockdown
    Nagpur Crime News
    City traffic cops caught ferrying liquor in Nagpur
    City traffic cops caught ferrying liquor in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    पिली नदी होईल स्वच्छ व सुंदर
    पिली नदी होईल स्वच्छ व सुंदर
    महावीर जयंती, हनुमान जयंती, ‘शब्ब-ए-बारात’साठी घराबाहेर पडू नका, पूजा-अर्चा, प्रार्थना घरातच करा – अजित पवार
    महावीर जयंती, हनुमान जयंती, ‘शब्ब-ए-बारात’साठी घराबाहेर पडू नका, पूजा-अर्चा, प्रार्थना घरातच करा – अजित पवार
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया में कोरोना वायरस को रोकने के लिए कलस्टर रोकथाम प्रणाली लागू
    गोंदिया में कोरोना वायरस को रोकने के लिए कलस्टर रोकथाम प्रणाली लागू
    सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट को लेकर , गोंदिया पुलिस सख्त
    सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट को लेकर , गोंदिया पुलिस सख्त
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : No New Cases, 47 new patients in Maha, total 537
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : No New Cases, 47 new patients in Maha, total 537
    No New Positive Cases in Nagpur on Friday, Maharashtra jumps to 490
    No New Positive Cases in Nagpur on Friday, Maharashtra jumps to 490
    Featured News
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Video: नऊ मिनिट लाईट बंद केल्यास राज्य अंधारात जाण्याचा धोका : उर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Video: नऊ मिनिट लाईट बंद केल्यास राज्य अंधारात जाण्याचा धोका : उर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Trending In Nagpur
    पिली नदी होईल स्वच्छ व सुंदर
    पिली नदी होईल स्वच्छ व सुंदर
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या आत्मिक आवाहनाला साद द्या : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या आत्मिक आवाहनाला साद द्या : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
    City traffic cops caught ferrying liquor in Nagpur
    City traffic cops caught ferrying liquor in Nagpur
    Italian Association applauds Nagpur’s Dr Sameer Arbat Safety Box
    Italian Association applauds Nagpur’s Dr Sameer Arbat Safety Box
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : No New Cases, 47 new patients in Maha, total 537
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : No New Cases, 47 new patients in Maha, total 537
    COVID-19: Police to issue passes for inter-district travel
    COVID-19: Police to issue passes for inter-district travel
    ड्युटीपर कार्यरत पुलिस कर्मचारीयों को महा मेट्रो ने किये फल और शीत पेय वितरीत
    ड्युटीपर कार्यरत पुलिस कर्मचारीयों को महा मेट्रो ने किये फल और शीत पेय वितरीत
    9 Baje 9 Minute: PM Modi’s call to turn off lights can lead to failure of power grid, says Nitin Raut
    9 Baje 9 Minute: PM Modi’s call to turn off lights can lead to failure of power grid, says Nitin Raut
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145