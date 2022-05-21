Lifer for man in sensational Narkhed double murder case

Advertisement

Nagpur: Additional Sessions Judge Satish Govind Adake on Friday sentenced Ravisingh Santosh Patel to life imprisonment for killing wife and four-year-old son of a snacks vendor in Narkhed.

A native of Mazila, Taluka Bebru, district Banda (UP), Ravisingh (28) was working as a helper with snacks vendor Dinesh Siyaram Shahu (29) residing at Ward No 8, Swami Vivekanand Chowk, Narkhed. Dinesh had moved to Narkhed from Bihar and was living in the house of Narayan Wankhede. As Ravisingh was not working properly, Dinesh had scolded him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On September 7, 2019, Dinesh got angry with Ravisingh and asked him to leave the job. He then left the place telling Ravisingh to take Rs 2000 from his wife and settle the account. Ravisingh went to Dinesh’s wife Priyanka (24) who was with her son Angul (4) in the house. An argument broke out between them over settlement of dues. Ravisingh lost his temper. He took an iron rod and smashed Priyanka’s head. He also killed Angul with the rod and ran away. In the evening, neighbours noticed that there were no lights in Dinesh’s house. They found it strange because Ganesh idol was installed in Dinesh’s home and usually lights are on in the evening during festivals. The door of the house was open. Neighbours peeked inside and were shocked to find Priyanka and her son lying in a pool of blood on the bed.

Staff from Narkhed Police Station arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Following a complaint lodged by Dinesh, police registered a case under Sections Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on September 8, 2019. Later, cops arrested Ravisingh.

Assistant Police Inspector Shubhangi Waze investigated the case and chargesheeted Ravisingh. As the charges were proved against Ravisingh, the court sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2000 for the offence under Section 302 of the IPC. For the offence under Section 380 of the IPC, the court sentenced Ravisingh to three years rigorous imprisonment.

Additional Public Prosecutor Rajesh Shyamsunder represented the State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement