Class XI admission process to begin from May 30 in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) has announced the schedule for centralised online process for admissions to Class XI, according to which students have to fill up application form from May 30.

Noting that students face some problems while filling up the forms the Directorate has introduced demo practice for them. Students can do the practice of registration, filling up forms between May 23 and May 27. Students should keep browsing the portal https://11thadmission.org.in. On May 30, the actual admission process will begin when students will do the online registration, fill the admission form Part-1 and do verification of application.