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Nagpur: Nearly three years after a sensational murder in the bustling Kalamna Market area, a Nagpur court has sentenced the accused, Kanha Markandey, to rigorous life imprisonment for killing a fruit vendor who had objected to his alleged misconduct with a woman.

The judgment was delivered by the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Shekhar Munghate, who found the accused guilty of murder based on eyewitness testimonies, medical evidence and other material placed before the court.

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According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on July 13, 2023, in the Kalamna Market premises. Kanha Markandey was allegedly misbehaving with a woman when fruit vendor Ajit Pathan intervened and objected to his conduct. Enraged by the opposition, the accused reportedly attacked Pathan with a sharp-edged cutter and inflicted multiple blows on his abdomen.

Ajit Pathan sustained grievous injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, turning the case into a murder investigation.

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The incident had triggered tension in the market area at the time. Following the attack, Kalamna Police registered a case and arrested the accused, who remained in judicial custody during the trial.

After completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet before the court. During the proceedings, the prosecution presented eyewitness accounts, medical reports and other crucial evidence linking the accused to the crime. The court found the evidence convincing and held Kanha Markandey guilty of murder.

Pronouncing the sentence, the court awarded the accused rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 500. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment.

The verdict brings closure to a case that had drawn considerable attention due to the brutal nature of the crime and its occurrence in a crowded market area.

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