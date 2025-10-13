Leopard scare in MIHAN ends as Forest Team captures, releases big cat safely

Nagpur: Days of fear and sleepless nights in the MIHAN area ended on a peaceful note after a leopard that had been prowling near residential and industrial zones was safely captured and released into the wild by the Forest Department’s Transit Treatment Centre (TTC).

The capture operation, which began on Friday, was executed by a dedicated team led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Pramod Wade from Butibori. After a day-long vigil, the male leopard was trapped early Saturday morning using bait. “The leopard was captured unharmed and later released in a secure forest region, far from human habitation,” RFO Wade confirmed.

Interestingly, the forest team also spotted a female leopard with three cubs, believed to be around two to three months old, in the same area. “They will not be tranquilized or relocated for now, but our teams will keep a close watch to ensure both animal and human safety,” Wade added.

The leopard was first seen near IIM Nagpur, where overgrown grass and dim lighting provided a perfect hideout. Forest officials suspect the animal might have wandered into the area attracted by stray dogs frequently fed by students. Following the incident, authorities have advised IIM Nagpur and nearby companies to clear dense vegetation, improve lighting, and restrict outdoor movement during night hours.

The successful rescue operation has not only brought relief to the MIHAN community but has also reignited concerns about the growing conflict between wildlife and expanding urban development around Nagpur, a city increasingly finding wild visitors at its doorstep.