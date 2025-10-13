IT crackdown exposes Rs 1,570 crore underreported property deals in Nagpur

Nagpur: In yet another major crackdown on financial irregularities, the Income Tax (IT) Department has unearthed large-scale underreporting of property transactions worth over Rs 1,570 crore during surveys at two key Sub-Registrar Offices in Nagpur, Civil Lines and Reshimbagh.

According to sources, the Intelligence and Criminal Investigation Wing (ICIW) of the IT Department conducted the operation, revealing underreported transactions of around Rs 1,500 crore in Civil Lines and Rs 70 crore in Reshimbagh. The staggering figures point to persistent irregularities in property registration and financial reporting across the city.

Gold Rate 13 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,24,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,15,400/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,80,700/- Platinum ₹ 52,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The survey teams arrived unannounced early in the morning, catching the staff off guard. Officials meticulously examined property registration documents and compared the declared values with prevailing market rates, exposing massive mismatches. The Civil Lines findings are said to be the highest instance of underreporting detected so far in Nagpur.

The fresh action follows a series of similar surveys on Nagpur’s Sub-Registrar Offices, including those in Hingna, Sadar, Mhalgi Nagar, and Mahal, where transactions worth several thousand crores were allegedly underreported. Earlier, the ICIW had uncovered tax evasion exceeding ₹800 crore at the Hingna Sub-Registrar Office alone.

Investigations there revealed a systematic manipulation of records, where officials manually filtered out high-value transactions, especially those exceeding Rs 30 lakh, from iSarita, Maharashtra’s official property registration portal, before uploading the data to the IT Department’s Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) portal. This deliberate omission allowed such deals to bypass automated scrutiny.

The recent survey also comes in the backdrop of the Khamla Sub-Registrar Office controversy, where Joint Deputy Registrar (Class-II) A.T. Kaple was suspended following a surprise inspection by State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. During that raid, unaccounted cash was recovered from his drawer, and a preliminary inquiry confirmed irregularities and misconduct.

Officials said the IT Department has now intensified its focus on the city’s property market, suspecting widespread suppression of income by both buyers and sellers. The department plans to expand the investigation to more registrar offices and initiate proceedings against those found guilty of financial misreporting.