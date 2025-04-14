Leopard Rescued Near Samruddhi Expressway, Shifted to Gorewada Center

Advertisement



Nagpur: A leopard that got trapped in a farm fence near the Waifal Toll Plaza on the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg was successfully rescued by the Forest Department. The big cat was found stuck close to a wildlife underpass along the expressway.

Upon receiving the alert, a rapid response team from the Gorewada-based Transit Treatment Center rushed to the spot. The team used rescue equipment to safely free the leopard, carefully stabilizing its front legs and neck before transporting it in an ambulance stationed along the Samruddhi Expressway.

Gold Rate 14 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 94,000/- Gold 22 KT 87,400/- Silver / Kg - 95,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The leopard sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to the Gorewada Transit Treatment Center for medical care.

Advertisement