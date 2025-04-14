Burglary Near CM Fadnavis’ Trikoni Park Residence

Advertisement



Nagpur: A house located near Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ residence at Trikoni Park in Dhantoli was burgled despite the area being under round-the-clock police surveillance.

The incident occurred at the home of Rajendra Shridhar Gharpure, a retired bank employee, while he and his wife were visiting their daughter in Bangalore. On March 28, during their absence, unidentified thieves broke into the house and stole valuables worth ₹1.75 lakh, including USD 300, a necklace, and ₹1.25 lakh in cash.

The burglary came to light on Friday when a neighbor, Ajay Gupta, noticed the gate open and informed Rajendra. A relative who checked the house found broken locks, scattered items, and a damaged steel cupboard.

Rajendra returned to Nagpur and filed a complaint at Sitabuldi Police Station. Police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

