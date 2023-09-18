Leopard dies on Khaparkheda-Koradi railway track in Nagpur

Nagpur: A leopard met a tragic end after being run over by a train on the Khaparkheda-Koradi Railway track here in Nagpur.

The leopard was discovered by railway employees on Monday, who swiftly alerted the local police and Forest Department. Officials reached the spot and sent the body of the deceased leopard for autopsy.

Advertisement

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of wildlife in the vicinity of railway tracks. Authorities are now exploring measures to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement