Leopard carcass found in TATR buffer

Nagpur: Carcass of a full grown leopard was found in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve on Thursday morning. The leopard might have been killed in the accident of March 21 in which two people had sustained injuries, said a senior officer of the Buffer Zone.

According to Forest Department press note, an accident had taken place some 250 meters away from the spot where Beat Guard M S Shinde and a forest guard who were patrolling in Padmapur area under buffer zone of TATR, found the carcass on Thursday.

On March 21 at around 9.30 pm, a speeding car had reportedly hit a wild animal, while it was crossing the road and then rammed into a roadside tree. The front portion of the car was completely damaged in the accident while two people who were travelling in the car, including the driver, were seriously injured.

On being informed, forestmen from Padmapur gate rushed to the spot and took the injured for treatment.

A case of accident was initially registered by the Durgapur police. The forest officials were looking for the wild animal that, they suspected might have been killed in this accident.



