Leo Trailer OUT: Are Thalapathy Vijay – Sanjay Dutt Brothers In Lokesh Kanagaraj Badass Actioner? Watch

Leo Trailer Released: The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has been released today, October 5 at 6:30 pm. Vijay’s fans who were eagerly waiting for the first glimpse, are going crazy over the action-drama promo. As soon as the trailer releases, we see a glimpse of Vijay holding a gun and it seems he is a cop in Leo. In a 2:43-minute video, Sanjay Dutt’s presence as a gangster gave us goosebumps. But there is some surprise in the end as we notice Thalapathy Vijay’s character Vijay Das goes to jail.

Leo is touted to be an out-an-out action film. The high-octane action, grand VFX, and background score in the trailer promise a massy action saga. The trailer features a family story where Vijay and Trisha have a baby, followed by a rowdy avatar of Vijay. Sanjay Dutt as Antony Das has a connection with Vijay in the film and it seems like both of them are brothers as they share the last name.

Leo is a Tamil-language film that will release in theatres on October 19. The impressive supporting cast of Leo includes Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin.

Leo is the third film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, and is produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio while Jagadish Palanisamy serves as co-producer. Lokesh directed the hit movie Master in 2021.

Leo trailer has been released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. While sharing the trailer, the director tweeted, “Unleashing my Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar.”

Reportedly, Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a cameo role in the film. Produced by Seven Screen Studio, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Philomin Raj.

