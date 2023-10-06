England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 : Conway and Ravindra slam centuries as Kiwis crush ENG in opener

England vs New Zealand highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bowl first. England lost wickets at regular intervals while Joe Root anchored much of its innings. His 70-run stand with captain Jos Buttler off 72 balls was England’s highest. England bat deep but they lost six wickets before the 40th over. Eventually, they got into a real spot of bother when Root fell for 77 off 86. The last 10 overs turned out to be a grind for England and they eventually managed to get to a score of 282/9 in 50 overs.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after reaching his century with Devon Conway

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after reaching his century with Devon Conway(REUTERS)

New Zealand lost an early wicket but Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway got the boundaries flowing for them. Conway eventually scored his century in just 83 deliveries while Ravindra slammed his own ton as well. Kane Williamson, as was expected, missed the ODI World Cup opener while England were without Ben Stokes.

Opener Conway slammed 152* off 121 balls while youngster Ravindra played a stroke-filled knock of 123* (96) to seal New Zealand’s 9-wicket win over the defending champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium. New Zealand’s Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers as the pacer bagged three wickets and leaked 48 runs in 10 overs. However, it was Ravindra, who picked up the Player of the Match for his brilliant century against the defending champions.

Here are some pointers related to the England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match:

2. The pair ended up putting a 273-run stand as New Zealand chased down the target of 283 in just 36.2 overs.

4. Batting first in the World Cup opener, England kept losing wickets every time it looked like they might have settled into a good partnership.

