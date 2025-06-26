Leaking bus, soaked passengers: IndiGo’s shoddy service at Nagpur Airport

Maharashtra Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal and Saoner MLA Ashish Deshmukh were also on board the flight

Nagpur: Passengers of IndiGo Airlines flight 6E 5147 faced major inconvenience at Nagpur Airport on June 25, after being forced to travel in a dilapidated bus with a leaking roof amid heavy rain. The aircraft landed safely, but instead of being taken to the terminal via an aerobridge, passengers were transported in an ageing airport bus, leaving them drenched by the time they reached the terminal.

Several frustrated passengers captured the ordeal on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows passengers, including women, senior citizens, and children, rushing through the rain towards the bus and struggling with water dripping inside the vehicle.

Adding to the controversy, Maharashtra Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal and Saoner MLA Ashish Deshmukh were also on board the flight. Both leaders expressed strong displeasure over the incident while speaking to the media.

“It is extremely dangerous and utterly humiliating for passengers to be subjected to such conditions,” remarked Minister Jaiswal, demanding accountability from the airport authorities.

Passengers questioned why the aerobridge was not used despite heavy rain being forecast, terming it a serious lapse in basic passenger facilities. Notably, complaints regarding poor infrastructure and inefficient arrangements at Nagpur Airport have been raised in the past, but authorities seem to have taken little corrective action.

Following the incident, there has been widespread criticism of both Nagpur Airport authorities and IndiGo Airlines on social media. Several passenger associations have called for a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible. They also stressed the urgent need for robust emergency planning to prevent such incidents, especially during the monsoon.

Experts have termed the practice of ferrying passengers in leaking buses not only inconvenient but also a potential health and safety hazard. The incident has once again raised serious questions over the preparedness and operational standards of both the Nagpur Airport management and IndiGo Airlines.

The incident continues to spark outrage online, with citizens and passenger groups demanding accountability and immediate corrective measures from the concerned authorities.