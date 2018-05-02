Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Sep 1st, 2020

    Leader of Oppn in NMC calls on new Mpl Commissioner

    Nagpur: A delegation led by Leader of Opposition in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Tanaji Wanve on Tuesday called on the newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B in his chamber and felicitated him. Wanve discussed many issues pertaining to the civic body. Both the Municipal Commissioner of Leader of Opposition assured to cooperate with each other.

    During the formal discussion, the other members of the delegation present include senior Corporators Kishore Jichkar, Zulfekar Bhutto, Ramesh Punekar, Aisha Uike and others.

    After the felicitation, the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said he will not discriminate between the ruling party and the Opposition party. “At the moment, priority is being given to tackle Covid-19 situation. Cooperation of all is needed in this task. Later, the stalled works would be reviewed and stress will be to restart them as early as possible,” he said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Shocking: 80% Covid-19 patients shifted to Govt hospitals from private lost lives
    Shocking: 80% Covid-19 patients shifted to Govt hospitals from private lost lives
    Leader of Oppn in NMC calls on new Mpl Commissioner
    Leader of Oppn in NMC calls on new Mpl Commissioner
    छात्रा के पीड़ित पिता ने दी जानकारी ‘ कैसे लूट रहा है ( IIT-Home ) कोचिंग ‘
    छात्रा के पीड़ित पिता ने दी जानकारी ‘ कैसे लूट रहा है ( IIT-Home ) कोचिंग ‘
    एनवीसीसी ने मनपा आयुक्त से मिल कर आॅड-ईवन पद्धति बंद करने की मांग की
    एनवीसीसी ने मनपा आयुक्त से मिल कर आॅड-ईवन पद्धति बंद करने की मांग की
    लोन मोरेटोरियम पर सरकार ने SC से कहा- 2 साल तक बढ़ सकती है लोन की EMI नहीं चुकाने की छूट
    लोन मोरेटोरियम पर सरकार ने SC से कहा- 2 साल तक बढ़ सकती है लोन की EMI नहीं चुकाने की छूट
    Class IX student ends life in Mankapur
    Class IX student ends life in Mankapur
    डॉ कफील खान को बड़ी राहत, इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने NSA हटाया, रिहाई के आदेश
    डॉ कफील खान को बड़ी राहत, इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने NSA हटाया, रिहाई के आदेश
    IIT Home in soup over fee recovery as parent moves Consumer Commission
    IIT Home in soup over fee recovery as parent moves Consumer Commission
    No respite for students as, HC’s Nagpur bench refuses to stay on JEE-2020
    No respite for students as, HC’s Nagpur bench refuses to stay on JEE-2020
    शनिवारी-रविवारी जनता कर्फ्यू लावा
    शनिवारी-रविवारी जनता कर्फ्यू लावा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145