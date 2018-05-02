Leader of Oppn in NMC calls on new Mpl Commissioner

Nagpur: A delegation led by Leader of Opposition in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Tanaji Wanve on Tuesday called on the newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B in his chamber and felicitated him. Wanve discussed many issues pertaining to the civic body. Both the Municipal Commissioner of Leader of Opposition assured to cooperate with each other.

During the formal discussion, the other members of the delegation present include senior Corporators Kishore Jichkar, Zulfekar Bhutto, Ramesh Punekar, Aisha Uike and others.

After the felicitation, the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said he will not discriminate between the ruling party and the Opposition party. “At the moment, priority is being given to tackle Covid-19 situation. Cooperation of all is needed in this task. Later, the stalled works would be reviewed and stress will be to restart them as early as possible,” he said.