    Published On : Mon, Oct 26th, 2020

    LCB bust IPL betting racket in Kondhali farmhouse, valuables worth 13 L seized

    Nagpur: Acting on the secret inputs, the sleuths of Local Crime Branch of Nagpur Rural Police on Saturday raided Gulmohar Farmhouse, in Mhasala under Kondali police and found two person accepting betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) match played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Besides arresting the three accused, cops have confiscated cash, eight mobiles, a four-wheeler vehicle, LED TV and other materials collectively to the tune of Rs 13,38,598.

    The names of the accused were given as Dinesh Tarachand Bansod (52), a resident of Dhammakirti Nagar, Amravati Road, Amol Shankarrao Nadimvar (40), a resident of Gajanan Nagar, Wathoda Nagpur and hotel owner and manager Praveen Banduji Wakode, a resident of Deshmukh Lay-out Kondhali.

    PI Anil Jittawar, APIs, Jitendra Vairagade, Narendra Gorkhede, PSIs, Jai Sharma, Michal Daniel, Constables, Pandhare, Gajendra Chaudhary, Mahesh Jadhav, Avinash Raut, Snodiya, Dongre and others made the arrest.

    The action was planned under supervision of Police Superintendent, Rakesh Ola, Additional Police Superintendent, Rahul Makhnikar.

