Laxminagar Zone ESR’s cleaning drive from February 11 to 26,

Nagpur, Jan 9, 2021: Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Orange City Water, following its commitment of providing clean & safe water to every household has started its yearly ESR Cleaning drive for year 2021. Under this drive NMC-OCW has now planned to clean all ESR’s under Laxminagar Zone in between February 11 (Thursday ) to 24 (Wednesday ), 2021.

Under this drive Gayatri Nagar ESR will be cleaned on Feb 11 (Thursday), Khamala (Pande-Lay-Out) ESR on Feb 13 (Saturday), Laxminagar (New) on Feb 15 (Monday), Laxminagar (Old) ESR on Feb 17 (Wednesday) Takli Sim (Hingana T Point) & Takli Sim Sump (Hingana T Point) on Feb 20 (Friday) , Pratap Nagar ESR on Feb 22 (Monday), Trimurti Nagar (New) ESR on 24 Feb (Wednesday) and Jaitala Sump on Feb 26 (Friday).

All ESR’s will be cleaned from 10 am to 6 pm. Owing to ESR cleaning/shutdown, water supply to many areas that gets supply from these ESRs will remain affected.

NMC-OCW has appealed citizens to store sufficient water for their use as tanker supply will also not be possible & co-operate.

Areas (ESR”s) to remain affected following ESR cleaning Drive

Gayatri Nagar on Feb 11 (Thursday) : Bandu soni Layout,Pathan Layout,Tukadoji Nagar,Kamgar Colony,IT park,Gaytri Nagar,Vidhya Vihar,Total Gopal Nagar,Vijay Nagar,VRCE Campus,Padole layout,Gajanan Nagar,Mani :Layout,SBI Colony,Shri Nagar,Karim Layout,Usman Layout,NPTI, Parsodi and Other-

Khamla ESR (Pandey Lay Out ) on Feb 13 (Saturday) – Pawanbhoomi, Ujwal Nagar, Jaiprakash Nagar, Panchdeep Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Sita Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Savitri Nagar, Tapovan Complex, Somalwada, Karve nagar, Pande layout, Old and New Sneh Nagar, Gawande Layout, Central Exice colony, malviya Nagar, Yogesham Layout, Lahari krupa , Ganguly Layout, Abhinav Colony, Paryavaran Nagar, Narkeshri Layout, Mehar baba colony, Chhatrapati Nagar, Bagyoday Society, Nagbhoomi Layout, Doctor Colony

Laxminagar New ESR on Feb 15 (Monday)-

Surendra Nagar, Dev Nagar, LIC Colony, Nargudkar Layout, Vikas Nagar, Damodar Society, Santaji Colony, Old Ajni, NIT Layout Ajni, Dhote Layout Ajni, Chunabhatti Ajni, Ambika Nagar, Borkute Wada Ajni, Prashant Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Sahkar Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Gajanan Nagar, Hindusthan Colony wardha Road, Pragtisheel Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Priyanka Wadi, Part of Chatrapati Nagar, Navjivan Colony, Neeri Colony.

Laxminagar Old ESR on Feb 17 (Wednesday) –

Abhyankar nagar, bajaj nagar, Madhav nagar, Laxmi nagar, aath rasta square, NEERI, pawartoli, mate square, friends layout, VNIT, Gittikhadan layout, P&T layout, rahate layout, Income tax colony, Atrey L/o, SE railway colony, central excise colony, dhangarpura, tatya tope nagar, RPTS road, Jeril lawn square, Rahate colony square, Dikshabhumi road, etc.

Takli Sim ESR- on Feb 20 (Friday)

Entire Hingna Road,Rajendra nagar,Kalyan nagar,Yashodha nagar, Vasudeo nagar Lumbini nagar gadge nagar,goodluck Society,mahada colony, Surve nagar,adarsh nagar, soudamini society, pragati nagar,shahane layout,baghani Layout, ,Trimurti nagar,Subhash Nagar, ,Adhyapak Layout,LIG And MIG,HIG colony,Trishran Nagar,Ahilya Nagar,Hiranwar Layout, Prasad nagar , jalvhiar colony, mangaldham society, jaltarang, nelco society,NIT Bhagyashree Layout,Zade Layout,Ashtavinayak Nagar, Cosmos town, radheshyam nagar ,sangharsh nagar , hiranwar layout, Ramabai ambedkar nagar, date layout, jaitala wasti, sasane layout, Sharda Nagar, Wankhede Layout, sai layout, etc.

Pratap Nagar ESR on Feb 22 (Monday)

– Khamla Old Busti, Sindhi Colony, Venkatesh Nagar, Ganesh Colony, Milind Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Telecom nagar, Swavalambi nagar, Dindayal Nagar, Loksewa Nagar, Agne Lyout, Pioneer Society Khamla, Trisharan Nagar, Jivan chhaya Nagar, sanchyani, Poonam vihar, Swaroop Nagar, Haware Layout, Ashok Colony, Gedam Layout, NIT layout, Bujbal Layout, Priyadarshni Nagar, Ingale

Trimurty Nagar- ESR on Feb 24 (Wednesday)

NIT layout, Bhamti, Priyadarshni Nagar,Sainath Nagar,Loksewa Nagar,Guddhe Layout,Ingle layout,Amar Asha Layout,Nita Society, Indraprashtra nagar,Fulsunge Layout,Perfect Society, Waghmare Layout, Bhende Layout,Dupare Layout,Patil Layout,Pannase Layout,Manish Layout,Shahane Layout,Pradhya Society,Paradise Socity,Mamta Society,HB Estste,Sonegaon Slum,Shiv Vihar,Rahamat Nagar,Samatha Nagari,Meghdhoot Vila,JaibadhriNath Society,Indraprashtra Layout,Gajanandham,Shiv Nagar Slum,Sahakar Nagar.

Jaitala ESR on Feb 26 (Friday) –

Entire Jaitala Area, Ramabai Ambedkar nagar, Radhe Shyam Nagar, Orbital empire , Date Layout,Zade Layout, Pragya nagar, Sai Layout , Kabir nagar, Ekatmata Nagar.

NMC-OCW have appealed citizens to co-operate and if they have any complaints regarding water supply or need information please do contact @ NMC-OCW’s Toll Free Number 1800 266 9899 at any time.