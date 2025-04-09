Lawyer Change in Nara Park Case; HC Seeks Clarity in 3 Weeks

Advertisement



Nagpur : A long-standing dispute continues over the land of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar National Park, located in Nara, Nagpur. According to the development plan, the land was reserved for a public park and was to be acquired by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT). However, due to the failure in timely acquisition, a petition was filed in the High Court by Sureshchandra Suri and others seeking the cancellation of the reservation.

During a recent hearing, an intervention application was submitted by Chandu Patil, expressing the intention to change the lawyer representing the intervenor. The High Court observed that no formal notice had been issued to the previous lawyer, nor had a No Objection Certificate (NOC) been obtained. Consequently, the court has granted three weeks for clarification of this situation. Advocate Shailesh Naranware represented the intervenor.

It is noteworthy that apart from Vedprakash Arya, who has been actively campaigning for the protection of the national park, Chandu Patil has also moved an intervention application. Responding to the court’s objection, Advocate Naranware assured that all procedural requirements would be met and records submitted within the stipulated three weeks.

Arya criticized the Nagpur Improvement Trust for its inaction, stating that multiple memorandums had been submitted to the administration without any productive outcome. He asserted that since the land is reserved for a public park in the development plan published on January 7, 2000, the cancellation of the reservation would be unjustified.

During the hearing, lawyers representing petitioner Suri opposed the intervention application, arguing that permitting such an application could undermine their client’s individual rights. However, the court recognized the intervenors’ interest in protecting public land and allowed their participation in the case.

The court also directed the petitioners to make necessary amendments to their petition to reflect the updated legal status. Vedprakash Arya has requested the court to direct NIT to acquire the land and provide a written assurance to pay compensation to the original landowners.

