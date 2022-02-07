Lata Mangeshkar’s Final Journey

Lata Mangeshkar’s glorious and incredible life paused at 8.12 am at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on February 6.

Lataji was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

Crowds waited patiently in long queues, waiting to get an opportunity to say their last goodbyes to the legend.

The balconies in the neighbouring areas were lined with Lataji’s fans.

Everyone wanted to capture one last glimpse of Lataji as she went on her final journey.

Lataji’s mortal remains reaches Shivaji Park for the last rites.

Fans lay flowers.

Lataji’s mortal remains was wrapped in the Tricolour at her home Prabhu Kunj.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside Prabhu Kunj for a final glimpse of the Bharat Ratna.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to control the crowds.

The sleepy Pedder Road area in South Mumbai has probably not seen such large crowds before on a Sunday.

Mumbaikars lined the streets to get a glimpse of the legend.