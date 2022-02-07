House burgled in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: Unidentified thief stole gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1.80 lakh from a house in Yashodhara Nagar area, police said.

According to police, the theft took place between Saturday and Sunday when Asha Dulichand Hedau (54), a resident of Plot No. 243, Yashodhara Nagar, had gone to the Manewada area.

Grabbing the opportunity, the thief entered the house after breaking-open the latch of the door and decamped with ornaments kept in an almirah.

The theft came to fore when Hedau returned home on Sunday at 11 am.

An offence under Section 454, 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Yashodhara Nagar police