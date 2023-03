Land-for-job case: A Delhi court grants bail to ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti and other accused. The court noted that the CBI filed the chargesheet without arrest. The court directed every accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and a like amount surety.

