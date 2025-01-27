Lalpari travel gets costlier: MSRTC hikes bus fare by 14.95%

Nagpur: Passengers travelling by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, popularly known as Lalpari, will now have to dig deeper into their pockets. The MSRTC has implemented a 14.95% hike in fares, effective from midnight Friday.

The decision, approved during a meeting chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department, comes as the MSRTC battles rising operational costs. Operating a fleet of 15,000 buses and catering to around 55 lakh passengers daily, the corporation stated that the hike is necessary to sustain and improve its services.

“This fare increase will help us maintain existing services and invest in future projects. Plans include procuring new buses, setting up charging stations for electric buses, and converting some buses to CNG,” an MSRTC official explained.

Initially, the corporation proposed an 18% hike, but it was revised down to 14.95% after deliberations that were delayed due to the elections. The new fares apply across all routes, impacting both local and long-distance commuters.

Mixed reactions from commuters

The fare hike has drawn mixed reactions from passengers. While some understand the need for better services, others feel the increase adds to their financial burden. Many pointed out unresolved issues such as drivers refusing short-distance rides and traffic chaos near metro and railway stations.

“While the fare hike is understandable, we expect the MSRTC to enhance the quality of service. Simply raising fares without resolving on-ground issues isn’t fair to the commuters,” said a regular traveller.

Congress demands rollback

The fare hike has triggered sharp criticism from the opposition. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has demanded an immediate rollback, calling the move a burden on the poor and daily wage earners.

MPCC President Nana Patole accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government of exploiting the common man. “This fare hike is nothing but daylight robbery. People are already struggling with inflation and skyrocketing prices of essentials. The government must revoke this decision to provide relief to the poor,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar echoed these sentiments, labelling the move as “unjust and exploitative.” Highlighting the significance of ST buses as the lifeline for Maharashtra’s rural and working-class population, he said, “It is unacceptable to burden the common man while corruption and mismanagement in the MSRTC go unchecked.”

Wadettiwar also raised concerns about corruption within the MSRTC. Referring to the recent cancellation of bus procurement contracts, he questioned whether the corporation’s losses were being passed on to commuters. “Why are poor and middle-class travelers paying the price for MSRTC’s financial mismanagement?” he asked.

As the fare hike comes into effect, the onus now lies on the MSRTC to not only justify the increase but also ensure tangible improvements in its services.