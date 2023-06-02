Lady lawyer, accomplice arrested for extorting Rs 5 lakh from builder in Nagpur

Nagpur: Crime Branch of Nagpur Police caught a woman lawyer and one of her accomplices red-handed while extorting Rs 5 lakh cash from a builder on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Adv Nasreen Haidari, a resident of Kamptee, and her accomplice Sanjay Sharma. According to the police, builder Ramesh Asudani (69), a resident of Jaripatka, was constructing two buildings of a flat scheme — Nirman Grace – behind Veterinary College near TV Tower. Both the accused Haidari and Sharma went to the construction site and took photographs of the under-construction buildings. Sharma contacted Asudani’s son on phone and told him that the construction of buildings was illegal and a complaint was received by Town Planning officer Nasreen Haidari.

Advertisement

The accused Sharma asked Asudani to bring all the relevant documents to the Town Planning Department. Posing as Town Planning Officer, Haidari then contacted Asudani and told him that she was sending Sharma to his office in Jaripatka to sort out the issue. On May 26, Haidari and Sharma called Asudani to meet personally at Udupi Restaurant, Sadar and demanded Rs 5 lakh cash to hush up the matter.

Asudani recorded all their calls and conversations. He approached DCP (Detection) Mummaka Sudarshan and lodged a complaint against the two accused. After verification of Asudani’s complaint, the Anti-Extortion Squad of the Crime Branch laid a trap near Jaiswal Hotel and caught Haidari and Sharma red-handed when they accepted cash from Asudani.

Cops took Haidari and Sharma into custody and registered a case of extortion against them at Yashodhara Nagar Police Station. The trap was laid by PI Sarin Durge, API Ishwar Jagdale, API Madhuri Nerkar and others under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje, Additional CP (Crime) Sanjay Patil and DCP (Detection) Mummaka Sudarshan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement