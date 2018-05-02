“Ladies Special “ A Journey of sweet songs live on fb by Harmonic Entertainment.

Harmonic Entertainment has organized “ Ladies Special “ A Online Musical Concert on FB . In the lock down period Harmonic Entertainment has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. Raju Chopde Director of Harmonic Entertainment has organized said program .

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar a eminent personality from Nagpur and known as voice of Mukesh in musical world , was Chief guest for event. He gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events . He is working as booster for cultural world of Nagpur and encouraging various groups to perform on line.

It is unique program Harmonic Entertainment for journey of love Songs. Versatile Singer Pushpalata, Shaila Kachole, Samata Athavale, Anamika Dandi, Archana Deshmukh, Sandhya Tichukale, Shruti Godbole, Swati Wat, Smruti Nazar, Avantika Pande, Anuradha Patil, Rasika Pujkari. , are the artists who has performed. Singer Raju Chopde has planned this novel program. Show was =attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe .

Soulful songs like…… Lag Ja Gale… Awntika Pande, O Sajna Barkha bahar … Shruti Godbole , Dil to hai Dil… Anamika Dandi, Baiya na dharo….Sandhya Tichukale, , Rahe na Rahe Hum…. Anuradha Patil, Gor e o Bake Chore… Rasika Pujari swati Wat, Pal Pal Dil ke pas…. Shaila Kachole, O Chand Jaha wo jaye… Shruti Godbole, Smruti Nazar, Di ke arma…. Pushpalata, Tumko Piya Dil Diya… rchana Deshmukh Anjali Dudhe, Mile ho Tum…. Rasika Pujari, Tu Jaha Jaha Chalega… Anuradha Patil, Adhir Man Zale… Smruti Nazar, Kajra Mohobbatwala… Sandhya Tichukle, Archana Deshmuks, Satuam Shivam Sundram… Saamta thwale, Madhuban Khusbu deta hai… Anamika Dandi, O Mere Son re…. Archana Deshmukh, O hasin Dard lele.. Swati wat, Hujure wala… Pushpalata, and Hasta hua Nurani Chehra… Samta Athvale Awantik Pande were presented by all singers.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Mr. Rakesh Bopche, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Yash Kher, , many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Anjali Dudhe has done her job nicely. She elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks Raju Chopde ,for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Mr. Jay Tondon has also expressed his views. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 7 .30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.