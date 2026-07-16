Lack of Transparency in FDA Action? Questions Raised Over Nagpur FDA’s Approach

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Nagpur: While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Nagpur continues to conduct inspections and enforcement drives across the city, concerns are now being raised not only about the actions themselves but also about the lack of transparency surrounding them.

Following the FDA’s inspection at the Domino’s Pizza outlet in Yadav Nagar, North Nagpur, representatives from Nagpur Today approached the department’s Assistant Commissioner and Adjudicating Officer seeking details of the action taken. Responding to the query, the official said:

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“We conduct such inspections at many places. How can we provide every detail to the media?”

The response has triggered several important questions.

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If these inspections are being carried out in the interest of public health, why is there reluctance to share the details with the public? If the department is acting strictly in accordance with the law, why should providing information to the media be an issue? Do citizens not have the right to know about actions taken in matters directly affecting their health and safety?

Questions have also been raised over whether enforcement is being applied uniformly. There are discussions that some prominent establishments were allegedly issued only warnings instead of facing stricter action. If that is the case, was the law enforced equally for all, or are different standards being applied to different businesses?

At the state level, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has consistently advocated strict action against food adulteration, illegal tobacco products, and businesses that compromise public health. He has repeatedly emphasized that protecting consumers from unsafe food products is one of the department’s highest priorities.

Against this backdrop, expectations from the Nagpur FDA extend beyond enforcement alone. Transparency and public accountability are equally important components of effective regulation.

If inspections are being conducted and action is being taken, what prevents the department from making the details public? Would greater transparency not strengthen public confidence in the regulatory system?

Public health is a matter of collective concern, and transparency remains a fundamental responsibility of every government agency. These are questions that many citizens believe deserve clear and official answers from the Nagpur FDA.

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