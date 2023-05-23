Labourer’s body with head injuries found in MIDC near Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensational developments unfolded in Gajanan Nagar on Tuesday when the lifeless body of a 23-year-old labourer was discovered with head injuries. The incident was reported to the MIDC Police.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Shah.

According to police sources, local residents came across Shah’s body, who was employed as a laborer. Given the severe head injuries sustained by the victim, cops initially suspected foul play and a potential case of murder. However, the exact cause of death can only be determined following the completion of the autopsy, sources revealed.

Meanwhile, the police promptly transported the body to undergo postmortem examination. Further investigations into the matter are currently underway.

