Labourer Dies, Two Injured as Gravel-Laden Truck Hits Divider in Kamptee

Nagpur: A tragic accident occurred near Aawandhi village in the New Kamptee police station limits, where a gravel-laden truck lost control and rammed into a highway divider. The mishap, which took place around midnight, was reportedly caused by the truck driver’s negligence and overspeeding.

Three labourers traveling in the truck sustained severe injuries. Despite immediate help from locals and their rushed transport to a hospital, one of the injured succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Hansraj Biru Ivante (30), a resident of Deolapar.

The other two injured labourers, Rahul Uikey (20) and Mangesh Uikey (24), also from Deolapar, are currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

The accused truck driver, identified as Manish Uikey, has been booked by the New Kamptee police under relevant sections. Preliminary investigations reveal he was driving the six-wheeled Tata truck recklessly while transporting gravel.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

