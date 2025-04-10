8th Late Adv. M.B. Naidu Snicket Tournament Kicks Off at CP Club

Advertisement



Nagpur: The 8th edition of the much-anticipated Late Adv. M.B. Naidu Snicket Tournament, in association with Central Provinces Club, Nagpur, was inaugurated by Brigadier Abhijeet S. Valimbe, Deputy General Officer Commanding (Designate), Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub-Area.

Brigadier Valimbe, a decorated officer with 33 years of distinguished service in the Indian Army, marked his recent posting in Nagpur by inaugurating the tournament alongside Club Secretary Rahul Soni and Adv. Prakash Naidu, the tournament’s key facilitator.

Gold Rate 09 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,200/- Gold 22 KT 83,000/- Silver / Kg - 90,400/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This edition features 30 competing teams, with prominent participants including Jatin Kale, Manoj Jain, Raje Bhawanisingh Bhonsle, Tarun Mohta, Adit Chajjed, Nikhil Surjan, Mihir Shah, and others. Teams will compete in a league format for the initial rounds, progressing to knock-out stages in later phases.

The inauguration also saw Brigadier Valimbe take part in the ceremonial opening match with Soni and Adv. Naidu. The month-long tournament promises exciting matches and competitive spirit among Nagpur’s sporting fraternity.

Advertisement