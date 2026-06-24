Labourer dies after fall at Air Force Headquarters in Nagpur, family to get Rs 10 lakh aid

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Nagpur: A tragic accident at the Air Force Headquarters in Nagpur’s Vayusena Nagar area has once again raised serious concerns about the safety of contract labourers working at construction and maintenance sites. A 50-year-old labourer died after falling from the third floor while carrying out painting work, triggering protests by his family members and local residents, who alleged negligence and inadequate safety arrangements.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Mahadev Dhurve (50), who had reportedly been associated with the painting work at the Air Force premises for nearly 22 years.

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According to information, the painting contract at the Air Force Headquarters had been awarded to a private contractor. On Tuesday afternoon, Dhurve was engaged in painting work on the upper floors of the building when he allegedly lost his balance and fell from the third floor. He sustained severe injuries in the fall. Fellow workers rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Following the incident, the victim’s family alleged that labourers working at considerable heights were not provided with essential safety equipment such as safety harnesses, protective kits, or other mandatory safeguards. The family also claimed that despite working for several years, Dhurve had not been covered under any insurance scheme.

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The labourer’s death sparked outrage among his relatives, labour union activists and local residents. Protesters placed the body outside the Air Force Headquarters and staged a demonstration, demanding adequate financial assistance and accountability for the alleged safety lapses.

The protest continued for several hours before negotiations were held between the agitating family members and concerned authorities. The agitation was withdrawn after an agreement was reached to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased worker’s family.

As part of the settlement, Rs 5 lakh was paid immediately, while the remaining amount is expected to be handed over in the presence of the Labour Commissioner, officials said.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of contract labourers and the need for strict enforcement of workplace safety norms, particularly at sites involving work at heights. Family members and labour activists have demanded a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the accident and accountability for any lapses in worker safety.

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