Published On : Sat, Dec 28th, 2019

Labourer crushed under roof during demolition works

Nagpur: A labourer lost his life after being crushed under the roof of the house during it’s demolition in Sweeper Colony at Gangabai ghat area.

The incident occurred on Thursday at 6.30 pm. Dharamadas Borkar (45), a resident of Dhammanand Nagar, and Pundlik Garad (54), Surendragarh, were engaged for demolition of Quarter no. 7, the residence of Sanjay Shirke.

Around 6.30 pm they were using a breaker when a major portion of slab fell down due to shaking and two were caught under debris. Neighbours and other workers pulled them out of debris and they were taken to Mayo Hospital. Of the two, Dharamdas was seriously injured.

Doctors after examination pronounced him dead on arrival. Lakadganj police registered a case of accidental death. Further probe is on.

