Published On : Sat, Dec 28th, 2019
Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest December 28: Answer 5 Questions And Win Sennheiser IE 80s Headphones

Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest December 28: Amazon app users, you can win Sennheiser IE 80s Headphones today by taking part in e-commerce giant’s daily quiz contest.

To get that headphones, you just need to answer 5 questions. This offer is valid only for app users.

Here are the question and answers for today’s Amazon’s quiz:

Question 1- Birds of Prey is an upcoming movie featuring which of these comic book characters as the main protagonist?

Answer: Harley Quinn

Question 2- Who is the only Indian cricketer to take two international ODI hat-tricks?

Answer: Kuldeep Yadav

Question 3- Stadia from Google is a new cloud-based service offering what to customers?

Answer: Gaming

Question 4- Shashi Tharoor won the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019 in English category for which book?

Answer: An Era of Darkness

Question 5- Who among these will publish an anthology of the writings of Guru Nanak Dev in world languages to mark his 550th birth anniversary?

Answer: UNESCO

How to play the quiz?

Step 1: Sign-in to the Amazon app. If not already signed-in, the Amazon app will redirect you to the sign-in page.

Step 2: There will a total of five questions, all of which have to be answered correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Step 3: You are not eligible for the lucky draw if you answer a question incorrectly. However, you can play the quiz again the next day and win a new prize.

