Slab of Under-Construction Gate Collapses at Koradi Mandir Premises, 11 Workers Injured

Advertisement



Nagpur: serious accident took place at the premises of the Koradi Mandir at around 8.30 pm on Saturday night. Police sources informed that the slab of an under-construction gate located at the rear side of the temple suddenly gave way while construction activity was in progress. The incident caused panic among workers and onlookers as debris came crashing down without warning.

The construction work was being carried out by the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).

Gold Rate 08 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,01,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 94,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,800/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In total, 11 labourers sustained injuries in the mishap. Nine of them, were rushed to Nandini Hospital in Koradi, while another two who suffered serious injuries, were admitted to Max Hospital at Mankapur Square. The remaining injured workers received primary treatment at local medical facilities.

Police teams and local authorities reached the spot promptly, cordoning off the area and ensuring no further risk to those present. Preliminary information suggests that the collapse occurred during the ongoing slab-laying work, but the precise reason for the failure is yet to be determined. Engineers and safety officers are expected to inspect the site as part of the inquiry.

The sudden collapse sent a cloud of dust and concrete fragments across the site, momentarily halting all temple construction activities. Fellow workers and nearby residents assisted in moving the injured to safety before ambulances arrived. Officials are now assessing the extent of structural damage and examining whether adequate safety measures were in place at the time of the incident.

The investigation is underway to establish accountability and prevent any recurrence of such mishaps during the temple’s expansion work.