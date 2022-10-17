KTPP officer vists Waregaon village to inspect agriculture ruined due to ash

Nagpur: Khaparkheda Thermal Power Plant (KTPP) Officer visited the village of Waregaon on Monday to inspect the agriculture which is being destroyed due to the ash coming from the drain.

In the presence of Kamalakar Bangre Waregaon Sarpanch and Sandeep Gaur, Ratnakar Pagde (Khaparkkheda Power Plant Officer), NT Phulzle, Mayur Nanote (Patwari Waregaon), the farm where the ash coming from the drain was going was inspected.

After that Panchnama was done sitting in Gram Panchayat office. Panchnama of 13 farmers was done. Prashant Sakharkar (Khaparkheda Power Plant employee) was also present while conducting Panchnama. He said that the Sarpanch and NGO inspected the farm and inspected the drain for the interest of the concerned village and the farmers to correspond with the demands to reach the power plant.

A letter was given by the Gram Panchayat and the organization. Observation- At first the farm of Mrs. Nayanabai Farkase was inspected, it was seen that the amount of ash from the drain was very large and ash was also accumulated in the farm of Shriram Gondale.

Ashes were also seen in the orange garden of the farmers.

Officials of Khaparkheda Power Plant also took pictures of all these farms. After that we went to inspect the drain. The amount of ash in the drain was very large. Went near the farm near the pump house but could not go to the farm due to bad roads due to rain but the officials said that they have inspected the farm.

Bangre told the power plant officials that they should be compensated as soon as possible as the people have suffered a lot, to which the officials responded that they will show all the Panchnamas to the senior officials and try to pay the compensation as soon as possible.

