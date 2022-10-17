Justice DY Chandrachud To Be Chief Justice Of India From Nov 9

Justice DY Chandrachud will be the Chief Justice of India from November 9, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said today. Chief Justice UU Lalit, who is set to retire on November 8, recommended Justice Chandrachud as his successor.

Justice Chandrachud was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He is currently the senior-most Supreme Court judge after Justice Lalit.

Before his appointment to the Supreme Court, he served as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court since October 31, 2013. He also served as a Judge of the Bombay High Court from March 2000 to October 2013. Justice Chandrachud was the Additional Solicitor General of India during 1998-2000.

