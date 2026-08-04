Koradi’s 162-foot Hanuman idol ready to bless devotees; laser show to dazzle visitors

Standing 202 feet above an artificial lake, including its 40-foot pedestal, the colossal Hanuman statue is set to become one of India's tallest spiritual landmarks.

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Nagpur: After months of anticipation, the towering 162-foot Lord Hanuman idol at the revered Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Temple in Koradi has finally been completed, paving the way for its grand inauguration and transforming the temple into a major spiritual and tourism landmark in Vidarbha.

The finishing touches are currently underway, and the monument is expected to be inaugurated in October, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah likely to preside over the ceremony, according to sources.

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Rising majestically from the middle of an artificial lake, the statue stands on a 40-foot-high foundation, taking its total height to an imposing 202 feet. The monument is expected to become one of the tallest Hanuman idols in the country and a striking new landmark on Nagpur’s skyline.

Interestingly, the original proposal envisaged a 151-foot idol. However, during the planning stage, the design was revised, increasing the height to 162 feet, making the monument even more imposing.

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Officials said the core construction work has been completed, while finishing works such as staircases, tiling, landscaping, lighting and overall beautification are progressing at a brisk pace ahead of the proposed inauguration.

Laser show to turn Koradi into tourism hotspot

Even before the inauguration, the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) has begun the next phase of its vision to convert Koradi into a premier religious tourism destination.

To enhance the visitor experience, NMRDA has floated a Rs 7-crore tender for a state-of-the-art laser and light show around the artificial lake, which is expected to create a spectacular evening attraction and draw tourists throughout the year.

The Hanuman idol, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 11.50 crore, is a key component of the Rs 214.94-crore redevelopment of the historic Koradi temple complex under Phases III and IV.

Under the leadership of NMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Meena, the authority has already completed Phases I and II and is now executing the remaining works to develop the temple precinct into a world-class pilgrimage and tourism destination with modern infrastructure and enhanced visitor facilities.

A collaborative engineering feat

The artificial lake and the massive foundation supporting the monument were developed by Mahagenco, while NMRDA executed the idol through a Delhi-based company specialising in large monumental sculptures. The construction contract was awarded in July 2023.

The idea of installing the giant Hanuman idol at Koradi was originally conceived by Congress MLA Nitin Raut during his tenure as Maharashtra’s Energy Minister.

With its soaring height, scenic lake setting and upcoming multimedia attractions, the Koradi Hanuman monument is poised to emerge as one of central India’s most iconic religious landmarks, expected to attract thousands of devotees and tourists alike.

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