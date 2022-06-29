Koradi cops arrest youth for raping 14-year old girl on marriage pretext

Advertisement

Nagpur: Koradi police arrested a 23-year old youthon the charges of raping a 14-year old girl on the pretext of marriage. The accused exploited the minor girl sexually for four months.

The accused, Sunil Dashrath Kachhwa, resident of Nagpur, befriended the 14-year old girl, residing in Koradi police area. After winning her trust, the accused lured the girl with marriage. Between February 27 and June 24, 2022, the accused exploited the girl sexually frequently and later refused to marry her.